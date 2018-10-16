WASHINGTON -- A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was captured Monday after attacking three people in Chevy Chase.

DC Animal Control was made aware of the raccoon Monday morning when it was sighted in the area of 32nd Street and Nebraska Avenue NW.

Animal Control officers captured the raccoon around 2:10 p.m. and the animal was humanely euthanized, according to the DC Health Department.

Tests confirmed the raccoon was infected with rabies.

DC Health officials also believe the raccoon was exposed to two pets. Both pets were given a booster vaccine and placed under confinement.

All three people have started receiving post-exposure rabies prophylaxis to treat any possible symptoms from the attack. DC Health did not elaborate on what type of injuries, if any, those attacked sustained.

Rabies is fatal if not treated.

Anyone else who may have encountered a raccoon in this area over the last few days should contact DC Health by calling (202) 442-9143 or emailing rabies.info@dc.gov.

