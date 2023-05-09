Pups in the Park returns to Nationals Park for a paws-itively good time

Your dogs will look absolutely fetching with their new Dogs Rule bandana that they will receive upon arrival to the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Ready to unleash some fun vibes into your day? Today, ditch the dog park and get ready to have a ball -- literally, at Nationals Park.

The paw-pular Pups in the Park series is back! The event, which is sponsored by PEDIGREE Foundation, is a unique opportunity for you and your fur-ever friend to enjoy a Nats game together.

You and your dog can have a dog-gone good time with other dogs and dog lovers alike from seats in the pet-friendly outfield reserved section. Not only is it paws-itively good time, but it is for a good cause. All proceeds from the dog ticket sales will be donated to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The Nationals are also making a donation to the PEDIGREE Foundation. Your dogs will also get to look absolutely fetching with their new Dogs Rule bandana that they will receive upon arrival to the game.

Pups in the Park returns 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The Tuesday game, which will start at 7:05 p.m., will be a face off between the Nationals and the New York Mets. You and your dog will need a ticket to the game. The dog ticket is $10 and dog owner's tickets cost $35.

Can't make it for the Sept. 5 game? There is another game on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves you can bring your pup to.