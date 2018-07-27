WASHINGTON -- Some Northeast, D.C. residents gathered outside a birthday party for Mayor Muriel Bowser to express their concern about a development in their community.

The party took place at Ivy City Smokehouse in Ivy City. The smokehouse is owned by Greg Casten who also happens to be a developer involved in a project to transform the site of the old Crummell School.

Casten's group proposed redeveloping the site to include new retail and housing. Under the group's plan, the Crummell School would stay standing.

"Our bid is to build the school and to put it back at our expense to a usable format and there's some money in there for programming that will be determined by the city and the residents in the community," Casten said.

But, some Ivy City residents dislike the proposal. A group gathered outside the smokehouse to tell Mayor Bowser that they wanted the school refurbished into a public community center with more green space instead.

However, Mayor Bowser did not talk to the protesters at the front entrance when she arrived to her party.

She entered through another entrance, hidden to protesters on the street, instead.

Ivy City resident Edith Glasco told WUSA9 she was disappointed that the mayor did not talk to protesters.

"When are they going to wake up and realize that we need help in Ivy City," she said.

