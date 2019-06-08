WASHINGTON — Protesters gathered on Tuesday near the White House to denounce hate and demand action after two mass shootings killed a total of 31 people over the weekend.

Civil rights and gun reform groups gathered at Lafayette Square in D.C. for an anti-hate rally.

During the rally, protesters urged President Donald Trump and Congress to fix the nation's gun laws and denounce acts of mass violence.

The following groups participated in the rally:

• Voto Latino

• The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

• MoveOn

• Labor Council For Latin American Advancement

• United We Dream

• Service Employees International Union

• Planned Parenthood Action Fund

• NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

• American Federation of Teachers

• Muslim Advocates

• March for Our Lives

• Human Rights Campaign

• Interfaith Alliance

