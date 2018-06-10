WASHINGTON -- Protesters continued to chant and rally after the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice. A total of 164 people were arrested on Saturday alone, prior to the vote.

As Senators left the chambers and walked outside people could be heard yelling "shame, shame, shame" on the steps of the Supreme Court.

RELATED: Over 100 people arrested protesting Friday, making 403 arrests since Thursday

Hundreds of protesters have been out since Saturday morning protesting in the Capitol Hill area.

Similar to Thursday and Friday, arrests happened on the steps of the US Capitol building. As of Saturday just before 5 p.m., 164 people had been arrested prior to the vote.

This brings the total of arrests to 467 in connection with the protests since Thursday.

Huge crowds have been in the Capitol Hill area since early Saturday morning chanting and holding speeches.

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Kavanaugh was confirmed with 50 senators voting "yes and 48 senators voting "no."

“Shame” shouted, as more people leave the Senate chamber...

Protesters & supporters split between here and the Supreme Court.#Kavanaugh @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/LgjaSBDGeN — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 6, 2018

© 2018 WUSA