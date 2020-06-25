Racial justice protests cause street closures, traffic jams

Protesters have caused traffic issues by blocking highways and marching in tunnels several times since racial justice demonstrations began in late May.

WASHINGTON — After a relatively calm and quiet day, a small group of protesters were seen marching towards the highway Wednesday evening, advocating for racial justice. D.C. has been a hotbed of protest activity for more than a month following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Suspected protests caused DC police to preemptively shut down several roads, ramps and entrances near I-395 approaching the 3rd street tunnel around 8 p.m. A group had marched through the same tunnel Tuesday night shortly before 11 p.m.

It's not the first time protesters have forced road closures. Traffic was also jammed on I-395 due to protests near an off-ramp in the District over Father's Day weekend.

On Tuesday, DC Police cleared protesters and tent encampments from the area now called Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The action taken by DC Police followed a hectic time near the White House on Monday. Protesters attempted to tear down the Andrew Jackson state that honor the country's seventh president for his actions during the War of 1812.

Statues that honor those with controversial past involving race and social issues have come under scrutiny — especially Confederate statues.

The Freemason statue of Confederate General Albert Pike was torn down and burned last Friday by protesters.