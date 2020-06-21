Protest on Father's Day causes traffic to shut down on I-295

A protest in the D.C. area on Sunday has blocked traffic on I-295.

WASHINGTON — Police have advised that protesters shut down I-295 at the Case Bridge and the 3rd Street Tunnel in each direction, according to CBS News and D.C. Police Traffic.

Traffic specifically impacted the off-ramp on I-295 of 12th Street. Traffic was also impacted on the USPP Territory at the Jefferson Memorial, according to D.C. Traffic.

Protests have been seen for the last month in D.C. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer in that city.

Most protests have been peaceful in D.C. outside of the first few days when vandalism, fires and robberies were seen.