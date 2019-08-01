Some DC lawmakers are pushing to pull marijuana completely out of the shadows with a new bill that was introduced on Tuesday.

The legislation would make it legal for people to buy and sell weed in the District.

Council members have tried to get measures, like this, passed before but kept hitting a brick wall: the federal government.

You can grow it, smoke it, eat it, and gift up to an ounce of marijuana in DC, but people are not allowed to buy or sell weed.

Ever since DC locals voted to legalize marijuana in 2014, Congress included language in funding bills that blocks the city from spending money to implement cannabis laws.

RELATED: DC Police make 'substantial' seizure at marijuana pop-ups

That means District leaders have not been able to regulate or tax marijuana.

However, with a new wave of members in Congress and democratic control over the house, a few local leaders are hoping 2019 will be different.

“We hope to be in this room soon to talk about a piece of legislation,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference on Monday.

Mayor Bowser announced her administration was working on a recreational marijuana bill, but Councilman David Grosso wasted no time filing legislation of his own.

The marijuana legalization and regulation act outlines what would be rules around buying, selling, and manufacturing recreational weed products.

The bill would also expunge some marijuana-related criminal records and give people most affected by previous drug laws priority with applying for licenses.

Much of the money from marijuana taxes would go toward helping people dealing with drug abuse.

The legislative session just started, but some local leaders have high hopes the bill will become law.

Mayor Bowser was vague about the legislation she plans to propose, and Congresswoman Elanor Holmes-Norton is also expected to file legislation to help allow the local government to make its own decisions.

Congress currently has the final say with all laws approved by the city council and mayor.