Here's how to report safety concerns during this week's protests

The District has an alert system to help keep you safe and a report form you can use to help keep neighbors safe.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked people to try and stay away from downtown D.C. Tuesday and Wednesday during planned protests and avoid engaging with any outside agitators. Along with this announcement, she outlined more important information to take note of if you live or work in the District and will have trouble avoiding the area.

The Q&A team is answering your questions on the best ways to stay safe in the city this week.

How can you get the latest alerts from authorities in order to stay safe?

The D.C. government has an alert system specifically designed to ensure locals are aware of emergencies taking place.

Simply head to http://alertdc.dc.gov to register for the alerts. On the website, you’ll have the opportunity to pick and choose which kind of alerts you prefer and what medium they are delivered through - either text or email.

You will also be able to select the specific areas of interest you’ll receive alerts from.



How can you help keep others safe if you see something concerning?

Visit http://iwatchdc.org/ to report suspicious activity to the police and help keep your neighbors safe. Reports take approximately five minutes to complete.

Keep in mind that If you are in immediate danger or experiencing an emergency, call 911 instead.