Prince William County teacher on leave while school district investigates alleged comments about Capitol riot

A teacher at Fred M. Lynn Middle School has been placed on leave as part of an investigation into comments that were allegedly made by him to students.
Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercutting the nation's democracy by attempting to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — A teacher at a middle school in Prince Williams County has been placed on leave as part of an investigation into comments that were allegedly made by him to students about the Capitol riot, according to the county's school district.

Benjamin Plummer is the teacher at Fred M. Lynn Middle School that has been put on leave, information that was sent to parents in a letter from the school's principal Hamish Brewer. 

Students in Plummer's class will be taught by a substitute teacher while Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) performs its investigation, according to the letter to parents and a statement from the school district.

PWCS in its statement to WUSA9 said employees of the district can participate in political activities in their private life, but that engaging in political events and activities on district grounds and in the classroom is not allowed. 

"All contracted employees are required to swear or affirm allegiance and loyalty to the Constitution of Virginia and to the Constitution of the United States," added the school district in its statement. 

Below is a letter that was sent to the parents of students that are in Plummer's class:  

