OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County Police need help locating a man they said is missing from Oxon Hill.

Officials said 63-year-old Mitchell Matthews was last seen at 20 Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill on November 1.

Police describe Matthews as a 6-foot-3-inch African American man. He weighs 210 pounds, according to police.

It is unclear what Matthews was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Regional Investigation Division - Southern Region at 301-749-5064.

