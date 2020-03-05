President Trump hosts virtual town hall from Lincoln Memorial

Road closures blocked off multiple sections of the National Mall for Trump's address, but have since reopened.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday. He participated in a virtual town hall event for Fox News about the country reopening.

Those commuting around the National Mall had to deal with some delays and closures as many streets around the area are blocked off.

The following roads that were closed Sunday reopened early Monday:

Henry Bacon Drive Northwest between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle.

23rd Street Southwest between Independence Avenue and Daniel Chester French Drive.

Ohio Drive Southwest between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge is closed as well as Independence Avenue, west of 17th Street Southwest.

Maine Avenue west of 15th Street

Independence Avenue West of 15th Street

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue.

Other areas including the Potomac River Freeway exits to Ohio Drive and to Independence Avenue, as well as Rock Creek Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue, also reopened.