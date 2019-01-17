WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Fake news is a real problem.

That’s what WUSA9 wanted to know why the creators of a prank edition of the Washington Post proclaiming the resignation of President Donald Trump is doing anyone any good.

“This is very much speculative fiction,” said co-creator LA Kauffman who is a professional protest organizer and author of two How-To books on direct action protest.

“This is directed toward those Americans who have been marching and protesting and who want to see change,” Kauffman said. “This is a vision of what that change could look like and some tools to make it happen.”

The fake edition of the Post is dated May 6, 2019. Twenty-five thousand copies are printed.

The prank paper includes a pull-out section with suggestions for direct actions that the creators believe could result in the resignation or impeachment of the president.

The Washington Post is not amused.

“We will not tolerate others misrepresenting themselves as The Washington Post, and we are deeply concerned about the confusion it causes among readers,” the post said in a statement issued by Kristine Coratti Kelly, the Vice President, Communications & Events for the paper. “We are seeking to halt further improper use of our trademarks.”

Kauffman was joined by The Yes Men, a group of activist pranksters with a long history of pulling of attention grabbing hoaxes.

In 2008, the Yes Men published a fake edition of the New York Times proclaiming the end of the Iraq War.