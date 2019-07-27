WASHINGTON — Pepco officials said power has been restored in all Northwest, D.C. neighborhoods as of 5:00 a.m. Sunday after an electrical equipment issue at a Florida Avenue substation Saturday.

Initially around 39,000 residents didn't have power. As of 5 p.m. officials said that number has been reduced to 5,500.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the power hadn't been fully restored. Officials do not know when all affected residents will have electricity.

"We are working to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the cause of this incident," Pepco officials tweeted.

Washington Hospital Center officials confirmed a power outage at the medical center early Saturday. The power was restored a short time after.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to multiple calls for people stuck in elevators as a result of the power outages.

Deputy Mayor Donahue warned residents on Twitter to watch out at intersections where traffic lights may be out.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about the outages, stating the DC Department of Homeland Security is also working to resolve the issue.

Several recreation centers, including Banneker pool are closed due to the outages, according to D.C. Parks & Recreation.

For more information on outage locations and estimated restoration time go to https://www.pepco.com.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.



