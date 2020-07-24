x
5 ICU patients relocated after power outage at DC's United Medical Center

The hospital lost power early Friday after a severe thunderstorm rocked the area.
WASHINGTON — Five ICU patients have been relocated to other hospitals after power was knocked out at the United Medical Center in D.C. early Friday, hospital officials confirmed.

The hospital lost power around 3:40 a.m. after severe storms rolled through the area. As a safety precaution, while backup generators kicked in, the hospital moved the five ICU patients first from the hospital's emergency room to other local hospitals. 

The last of the patients left at 9:52 a.m. this morning, says UMC's Toya Carmichael. Because of the backup generators, all other hospital functions have been able to resume normally today/

Some of the relocated patients were on ventilators, Dr. Emily Nesbitt said during DC's Friday's coronavirus briefing. There is no confirmation on if the transferred patients were apart of UMC's coronavirus unit.

Pepco is looking into what caused the shortage.

Severe weather has rocked the D.C. metropolitan area for several days now as summer storms continue. On July 22, thousands of residents reported power outages, with downed trees and flooded streets.

Last night's strong winds and heavy rain also delayed the National's home opener game against the New York Yankees, with heavy lightning striking all around the District well into the night. 

