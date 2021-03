A body was recovered from the Potomac River by DC Fire and EMS near Joint Base Anacostia.

WASHINGTON — A body was recovered from the Potomac River by DC Fire and EMS near Joint Base Anacostia, according to the fire and rescue department in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

DC Fire and EMS said that DC Police is investigating the death.

No further information was been released by DC officials.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.