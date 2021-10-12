Police: 3-year-old, 6-year-old struck by car in Northeast DC

Both of the kids were conscious and breathing following the incident.

WASHINGTON — Two young children were hit by a car in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old were struck by a car around 8 a.m. between 20th Street and Randolph Street Northeast.

Both of the kids were conscious and breathing following the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The events leading up to the accident are unclear at this time. It remains unknown if the striking vehicle stayed at the scene following the incident.

Police have not released the names of the victims. The situation is under investigation.