Police: Thief breaks into home while people are home, grabs keys and steals car

When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had got into the house just after 4 a.m. while the residents were inside.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary case where the suspect was only interested in one thing, car keys.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Macomb Street in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Once inside the home, the suspect took car keys and drove away in the victim's car. The car has since been recovered.

Police released video of the suspect entering the home and taking the keys. The suspect appears to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, when they grab the keys from the living room before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.