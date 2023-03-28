Police: Thief breaks into home while people are home, grabs keys and steals car

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary case where the suspect was only interested in one thing, car keys.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Macomb Street in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had got into the house just after 4 a.m. while the residents were inside.
Once inside the home, the suspect took car keys and drove away in the victim's car. The car has since been recovered.
Police released video of the suspect entering the home and taking the keys. The suspect appears to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, when they grab the keys from the living room before leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who helps provide information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for a crime committed in the District.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.