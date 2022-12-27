Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who has been shot. Officials say he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help.
There is no word on the teen's identity at this time.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting or descriptions of any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
