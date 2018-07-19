WASHINGTON -- The all clear has been given after police responded to initial reports of an active shooter at the MedStar Washington Hospital. Police now say a suspicious person may have threatened a doctor.

The initial call for the report of an active shooter came in at 10:19 a.m., according to MPD.

MedStar Washington Hospital confirmed they were investigating a suspicious person. Police said the person may have threatened a doctor at the hospital.

During the investigation, groups of people could be seen gathered outside of the hospital. A large police presence could also be seen in the area. A man leaving the hospital said a "code yellow" was issued and that he heard someone say the word "gun."

