Police searching for suspect after attempted sex assault in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect accused of assaulting a person in Northwest D.C. late Friday night.

Around 11:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that had just happened. They learned through an initial investigation that the victim was walking in the alley between the unit block of O Street Northwest and the unit block of Hanover Place Northwest when the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

The victim was able to run away and was assisted by a Good Samaritan, who contacted police.

The police department is now looking for the suspect in the assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse case. The suspect has been described as a man in his mid-30’s, who is approximately 5’6” in height. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and operating a four-door gold sedan.

Friday, June 23, 2023



