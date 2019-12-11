WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance from Georgetown University Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to investigate the reported theft around 1:55 a.m. when they learned that the ambulance's GPS was in the area of the city with its last location pinned in the are of a D.C. firehouse.

Officials said officers were able to find the ambulance parked in front of Engine 30 in Northeast D.C. minutes after they responded to the report.

Police are still actively searching for the unknown suspect who stole the vehicle.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect who is involved in this incident, you are asked to call the police.

