WASHINGTON -- D.C. police are looking for a man who attacked someone with a hammer on Thursday and then fled.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest just past 4 p.m. After getting into an argument with the victim, the suspect brandished a hammer and hit the victim. He then fled.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injures. Surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect.

hammersuspect_1538701468898.png

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

