WASHINGTON -- D.C. police are looking for a man who attacked someone with a hammer on Thursday and then fled.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest just past 4 p.m. After getting into an argument with the victim, the suspect brandished a hammer and hit the victim. He then fled.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injures. Surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

