Double shooting shuts down lanes on I-295 in Southeast DC; police searching for suspect

Police say two men were shot and are conscious and breathing.

WASHINGTON — A reported double shooting investigation has blocked lanes on Interstate 295 in Southeast, D.C. Friday morning, D.C. police said.

The incident was originally reported as a multi-vehicle crash along Suitland Parkway just after 10 a.m., police said.

A U.S. Park Police officer was flagged at the scene to respond to the incident.

Two men were shot and are conscious and breathing, police said. A U.S. Park Police Eagle flew both of the men to an area hospital for treatment.

Police closed lanes on southbound I-295. Northbound I-295 lanes were briefly shut down and have since reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

Police are actively searching for the suspect involved in this shooting. Crews are at the scene investigating.

At this time, it is unknown what led up to the shooting incident.

So far this year, over 100 people have been killed in D.C., which is a 26% increase over the 81 lives cut short by this time in 2019.

With other major cities across the country also seeing an increase in murders, Chief Newsham said the problem in D.C. is familiar and preventable.

Neighborhood disputes continue to be an issue, along with increased drug deals and repeat gun offenders being released back into the community.