Do you know me? Police searching for family of toddler found in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for the family of a toddler who was found in Southeast D.C.

According to police, the young girl they call Bella was found in the 1700 block of T Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers believe the girl is between two and three years old. She is described as a young Black girl who stands two feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is currently wearing a pink t-shirt and white sneakers with orange soles.

Bella's case is being investigated by D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information about Bella is encouraged to call the division at (202) 576-6768 or D.C. Police's command information center at (202) 727-9099.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through D.C. Police's tip line by text message at 50411.

FOUND PERSON: "Bella", 2-3 yrs old, located in the 1700 block of T Street, SE, on Friday, July 30, 2021.



Have any information or know this child? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 or call Youth & Family Services at 202-576-6768 pic.twitter.com/QqKdu4d3xr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 30, 2021

