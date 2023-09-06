PHOTO: Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting

The man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast around 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Police released images captured by a nearby surveillance camera of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.

There is no word on any other suspect descriptions at this time.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 1800 Block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/zhtM9Vkqtm pic.twitter.com/YqOYrQ9kHG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 10, 2023

WATCH NEXT: Man charged in deadly funeral shooting held without bond