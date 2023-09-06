PHOTO: Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast around 1:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.
Police released images captured by a nearby surveillance camera of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.
There is no word on any other suspect descriptions at this time.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
A judge said anyone who would bring a gun to the burial of a 10-year-old girl and open fire twice is a danger to the community. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.