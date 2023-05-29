Police search for man accused of shooting teen to death on Metro train

Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Maryland.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police released images of the person they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old on a Green Line Metro train Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. after the teen and the accused gunman got into an argument on the train. The fight escalated and the man reportedly took out a gun and shot at the teen multiple times. He then got off the Green Line train at the Waterfront Station on M Street in Southwest D.C.

First responders arrived at the Navy Yard Metro Station to help the teen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally, officials reported the victim as an adult, but a day later, police identified the victim as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Maryland. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There is no word on what may have started the argument that led to the deadly shooting at this time. Police released images of the person they believe to be the gunman Monday.

Detectives from the MPDC’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on a Metro railcar, while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station. https://t.co/6L5nbg4o4H pic.twitter.com/uG0ZUEtRcm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 29, 2023

The suspect was described as a man with a thin build, between the ages of 25 to 27, wearing all-black clothing. He has a mustache, curly hair and was carrying a silver or gray gun, according to police.