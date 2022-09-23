x
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Southeast shooting

A man was shot in the head near Kramer Elementary School in Southeast DC earlier this month.
Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car believed to be used in a shooting near an elementary school that left a man dead earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of 18th Street Southeast at around 6:30 a.m. That's next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School. 

Responding officers found a man shot in the head. The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Jermaine Brown, was taken to an area hospital where he died. 

Now, police have released photos of the vehicle they believe was used in the shooting. It is described as an older model Buick LeSabre with tinted windows and a dark colored front driver-side door handle. 

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

RELATED: Man dead after being shot in the head in Southeast DC

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide in the District. Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Read next:

 Man dead inside overturned car struck by gunfire, police say

 3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall

Man arrested for shooting juvenile near DC high school, police say

