WASHINGTON -- Police need your help identifying the person responsible in a quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Benning Road on September 21.

If you any information regarding this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411. A reward of $10,000 is being offered by D.C. police. Your tips can be submitted anonymously.

© 2018 WUSA