WASHINGTON -- The police is looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a woman in Georgetown Thursday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., police found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds in the area of Wisconsin Avenue NW and Water Street NW. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her wounds.

The police is searching for a black male wearing a mask. He was last seen driving a Black Dodge Neon with a purple border around the license plate.

