WASHINGTON -- Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing on a Green Line Metro train at the Navy Yard station Friday afternoon.

A man was stabbed on the train around 12:50 p.m. then the suspect exited at New Jersey Avenue toward CVS. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Authorities tweeted a photo of the suspect -- a man with red hair and red pants. Officials believe he may have also cut himself.

Green Line trains are single tracking at Navy Yard due to the ongoing police investigation.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

If you see him, call the D.C. police.

© 2018 WUSA