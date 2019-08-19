WASHINGTON — DC police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal shooting of a 37-year-old last month in Northeast.

Police say the shooting happened around midnight on July 26 in the 300 block of 50th Street. Officers were called to the scene for the report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found the victim Francis Lee Savoy, of Southeast, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and pronounced Savoy dead at the scene. Officials said Savoy's body remained on the scene until it was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting on Monday asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle and person of interest.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

