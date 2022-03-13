Metropolitan police are searching for assault suspect

Police said the subject pulled out a sharp object before assaulting the victim.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking public assistance to help identify and locate the suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon case.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 12 around 8:53 p.m. within the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest D.C.

According to police, the suspect and victim became involved in a verbal altercation. At some point during the altercation the suspect pulled out a sharp object and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.