Police search for car connected to deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a car they say is connected to a deadly shooting in Northwest D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lamont Street on Aug. 3.
When officers were called to the area just before 11 a.m., they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries several days later.
The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Jesus Sanchez of Northwest, D.C.
Now, police are searching for a vehicle they say is connected to the shooting. MPD released pictures of the car Tuesday, describing it as a newer model, four-door black Mercedes Benz SUV. The pictures appear to have come from a nearby surveillance camera but police say the tag is from an unknown state.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
