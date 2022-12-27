Police say 2 armed teens carjack Cadillac escalade in NE DC

Police say the teens drove off at the 1300 block of H Street after taking the car on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — DC Police said Tuesday that two teens armed with handguns carjacked a person just before 8:40 p.m.

The incident happened in Northeast D.C. and the pair of teen boys drove off in the stolen black Cadillac escalade on the 1300 block of H Street, police said.

Police have not confirmed any additional information about the incident, including any details about the suspects or victim.

Earlier this month, three teen boys were arrested after three potentially violent incidents in Northeast and Southeast, D.C.

A 14, 15 and 16-year-old were all arrested on armed robbery charges and the youngest teen was also charged with an armed carjacking on Dec, 8.

In both of the armed robberies, the teenagers approached the victim with a handgun, took the victim’s property and left the scene.

The first robbery happened in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to police. About 15 minutes later, police said another armed robbery happened in the 500 block of Morse Street.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, police said that suspects got out a handgun and demanded a person's car key in the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast.