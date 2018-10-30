ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police reports show a northern Virginia man was unarmed when he was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police after a brief car chase last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after a Nov. 17 chase on the George Washington Parkway. Federal authorities have said little about their investigation.

RELATED: Family files $25M lawsuit in deadly US Park Police shooting

The Ghaisar family's lawyers on Monday released police reports provided by Fairfax County, including a report that stated no weapons were found.

In August the family filed a $25M lawsuit in the deadly shooting. The family asked for $25 million to help other families who've lost loved ones to excessive police force, and for better training of officers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.