ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police reports show a northern Virginia man was unarmed when he was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police after a brief car chase last year.
Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after a Nov. 17 chase on the George Washington Parkway. Federal authorities have said little about their investigation.
The Ghaisar family's lawyers on Monday released police reports provided by Fairfax County, including a report that stated no weapons were found.
In August the family filed a $25M lawsuit in the deadly shooting. The family asked for $25 million to help other families who've lost loved ones to excessive police force, and for better training of officers.