WASHINGTON -- Mayor Bowser ordered a police presence at synagogues in the District after multiple people were killed by a shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Today, our hearts are with the Jewish communities throughout the nation and our friends in Pittsburgh. As we learn more about this attack, we reiterate: ignorance and hate have no place in our society. An attack on one community is an attack on all of us and on the ideals we stand for and fight for every day,” Mayor Bowser wrote in a statement.

“In the face of hate, we stand united to love," the statement said.

The mayor also wrote that she is reaching out to community faith leaders.

D.C. Police tweeted on Saturday, sending their condolences to those affected and writing that their officers will be paying “special attention” to synagogues in the area until further notice.

On Saturday, the President said that the synagogue didn’t “have any protection.”

A suspect is in custody after multiple fatalities in the shooting. Police officials said three officers were also shot.

