Investigation underway after person robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Northwest DC

No descriptive features were provided on what the two men look like, including possible age or height, but they were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

WASHINGTON — Two men robbed a person at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning before driving off in the victim's car, sparking an investigation, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to Kalorama Road Northwest, nearby 18th Street Northwest, just after 6:50 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery in the area.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that two men approached another individual, who was outside at the location. One of the suspects then waved a handgun at the person and demanded their keys and cellphone.

The victim followed instructions and gave the duo their belongs. The suspects then left the scene in the victim's gold Toyota Corrolla with D.C. tags.

Alert: Robbery Investigation in the 1800 block of Kalorama Road, NW. Lookout for (2) B/M's last seen in a gold Toyota Corolla with DC tags — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 22, 2022

The incident is being investigated by the police department as an Armed Robbery.