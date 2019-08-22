WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man working on the South Capitol Street bridge was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon.

DC Police said it happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Emergency responders took the adult male victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a suspect at the scene was taken into custody.

"We don't know exactly what transpired, what the motive was for the stabbing, " Peter Newsham, the DC police chief, said. "It appears it happened in the pedestrian walkway."

Newsham identified the victim as Robert Bolich, 62. He was a contract worker working on the bridge, he said, and an inspector.

The suspect "does not appear" to be another employee, Newsham said.

Outbound South Capitol Street was closed for about an hour near at Nationals Park. WUSA9's crews at the scene said the closure was causing major traffic issues for the evening commute. The road reopened at about 5:30 p.m.

The bridge is also known as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

This story has been updated.

