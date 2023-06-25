Police: Man stabbed, injured in Chinatown

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

WASHINGTON — A man was injured after a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Sunday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 11th Street Northwest and H Street Northwest around 7:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Through an investigation, police determined that the stabbing incident happened on H Street Northwest, off of 6th Street Northwest, in Chinatown, not too far away from the Capital One Arena. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police said he was conscious and breathing at that time.

Police are working to develop a suspect(s) and motive in the stabbing incident.