Police: Man shot on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295 at East Capitol Street.
According to police, a man was found shot. He was conscious and breathing, police say.
Officers are looking for a vehicle in connection with the shooting. They described the vehicle as a gray Toyota with Maryland tags.
Police shut down traffic in the area of I-295 and Pennsylvania Avenue as they conducted an investigation. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.
It is unclear how many victims there were in this shooting. It is also unclear when exactly the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.
