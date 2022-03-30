x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: Man shot on I-295 in DC

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon and police released information about a vehicle wanted in connection with this shooting.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295 at East Capitol Street. 

According to police, a man was found shot. He was conscious and breathing, police say. 

Officers are looking for a vehicle in connection with the shooting. They described the vehicle as a gray Toyota with Maryland tags. 

Police shut down traffic in the area of I-295 and Pennsylvania Avenue as they conducted an investigation. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

It is unclear how many victims there were in this shooting. It is also unclear when exactly the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available. 

READ NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

DC native with 30+ years in public service promoted as DC's first female Assistant Fire Chief | Get Uplifted