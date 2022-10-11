Police: Man fatally shot in Northeast DC

The suspect in the case has been described as a man with a brown complexion with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans and a ski mask.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 21st Street Northeast, nearby H Street Northeast, before 6:10 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released, including his name and age.

No suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting, but police are actively looking for who is responsible.

The suspect in the case has been described as a man with a brown complexion with short hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans and a ski mask. The motive behind the shooting is being investigated. The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

