FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect that exposed himself in a department store's public restroom in front of a teenage boy on Aug. 14.

According to police, a young teenage boy was in the Macy's bathroom when he noticed two men looking at him in the stall. Police said one of the men lowered his pants and started to masturbate in front of the child.

Police said the child then "frantically sent text messages to his mother" who then went into the bathroom, which prompted the men to leave.

The investigation revealed that one of the men re-entered the bathroom a little bit later and remained in the store, police said.

Police also said video footage showed a man in the area of the store around the time of the offense, and are trying to identify him.

In June, a man was caught on camera exposing himself in the parking lot of a Target store in Northern Virginia, police said.

Police said he was caught on camera exposing himself at a Target in Fairfax, Virginia at least two times over a few weeks.

It first happened at the Target on New Guinea Road on May 26 between 7:40 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. A customer told employees that a suspicious man was exposing himself in the parking lot.

Employees found the man outside the store with his pants down. Officials say after he saw the employees, he got in his car and left.

On June 6 around 11:45 a.m., at the same Target store, another customer said they saw a man behaving suspiciously inside the store.

After reviewing surveillance footage, they learned the suspect appeared to be involved in both incidents.

