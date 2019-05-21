WASHINGTON -- Police are searching for a man who broke into a home in Northwest overnight, demanded money and then sexually assaulted someone.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Irving Street NW.

Police said once the suspect got inside the house at 1 a.m., he demanded money, then sexually assaulted the victim. He then ran away toward the south alley of Irving Street NW.

Police said the man is believed to be a black male, about 50 years old, 5'10" to 6'2", with a medium to heavy build. MPD said he has a gray and black colored beard and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, gray pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099, or you can text the tip line at 50411.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.