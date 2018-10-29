WASHINGTON -- D.C. Police are still looking for the suspect they say doused a D.C. woman with gasoline, then set her on fire.

Police say the woman was trying to break up a group fight on 37th Place in Southeast, D.C. last night when someone poured gasoline on her.

Neighbors say that during the fight, someone started throwing gasoline on several people. But investigators say the D.C. mother was the one whose body was severely burned, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just feet away from where the assault happened is a CCTV camera. The camera is a mobile camera meant to help drive down crime. D.C. Police say the camera is run by the city and they aren't saying what it may have captured.

At last check, the victim was in critical, but stable condition. She was found by police a mile away from the crime scene on Minnesota Avenue.

The case is being investigated as an Aggravated Assault by MPD's Homicide Branch and Arson Task Force.

Police aren't saying whether the suspect is a man or woman, or the cause for the fight.

