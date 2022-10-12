x
Police investigating after man found beaten in DC

The man was found unconscious with a head wound, police said.
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say the man is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made. Investigators ask anyone who may have information to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

