Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Northeast DC

Wednesday night a man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Northeast DC, police say. Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene of the crash.
According to MPD, the incident happened before 7:15 p.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Brentwood Road in Northeast D.C.
When police arrived they found an adult man who was not conscious or breathing,. That man has since been pronounced dead, MPD said.
At this time, police do not have a lookout for the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian and fled the scene
