Police investigate triple shooting in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Fairmont St NW for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had both been shot. The two men were conscious and breathing when help arrived.

Police became aware of a third shooting victim after hearing the man had walked into an area hospital for help.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Investigators have not said anything about a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or the department's tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 as we follow along and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.