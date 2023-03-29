Police investigate triple shooting in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. that occurred Wednesday night.
According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Fairmont St NW for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had both been shot. The two men were conscious and breathing when help arrived.
Police became aware of a third shooting victim after hearing the man had walked into an area hospital for help.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Investigators have not said anything about a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or the department's tip line at 50411.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 as we follow along and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
A police stand-off is impacting law enforcement, the loved ones of those involved, and the surrounding community in Fairfax.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.