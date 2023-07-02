Stabbing under investigation in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON — A stabbing investigation is underway in Southwest D.C.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that occurred in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Southwest.
Police say to be on the lookout for a woman believed to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and in her late 20s-early 30s. She is suspected of being involved in this case.
Detectives say at the scene they discovered a man conscious and breathing.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.
UP NEXT: Virginia mom sues Fairfax Commonwealth's attorney Steve Descano over how he prosecuted her 11-year-old son's sexual assault case
A mother in Virginia is suing after she claims Fairfax County Commonwealth's attorney Steve Descano mishandled her 11-year-old son's sexual assault case. She says this mishandling led to her son's perpetrator receiving a lesser sentence for his heinous crime.
Amber Reel's federal lawsuit claims that when Descano was prosecuting her son's sexual assault case last fall, he missed a discovery deadline.
Amber Reel alleges that this mistake resulted in the defendant, Ronnie Reel, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor instead of facing a more serious Sodomy charge and possibly life in prison.
The lawsuit claims civil rights violations of severe emotional distress for both Amber Reel and her son.
