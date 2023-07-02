Stabbing under investigation in Southwest DC

Police say to be on the lookout for a woman believed to be in her 20-30s after the stabbing Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — A stabbing investigation is underway in Southwest D.C.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that occurred in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Southwest.

Police say to be on the lookout for a woman believed to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and in her late 20s-early 30s. She is suspected of being involved in this case.

Detectives say at the scene they discovered a man conscious and breathing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

