Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The victim has since been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411. Citizens can receive a reward of up to $25,000 for providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.
